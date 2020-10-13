Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Sports Skintight Booty Shorts & Flaunts Chiseled Abs For Core Workout

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, October 12, to post a new workout video series in which she trained her chiseled abs.

For the workout, Sophie wore a pair of bright-yellow booty shorts that were made of a tight-fitting spandex material. A wide gray band rose high on her hips and featured the name of the activewear brand Gymshark written in neon block lettering. The shorts contoured to the curves of her famed backside and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her fitness-honed legs on display. She paired the shorts with a white sports bra that featured a low neckline and left a wide gap between Sophie’s upper and lower halves that gave viewers an eyeful of her sculpted abdomen. Her muscular arms and shoulders also drew the eye.

Sophie completed the look with a pair of white socks and matching sneakers. She styled her long, blond tresses in a messy up-do and accessorized with a light-pink exercise watch.

The workout took place somewhere in Spain, according to the geotag on the post. Sophie completed the moves on an outdoor terrace where a variety of fitness equipment made up the background of the frame. She made use of a black mat, a bench, and an extended resistance band to complete the four exercises.

The routine began with a set of dragon flags. Sophie positioned herself on her back and gripped a structure behind her head as she lifted her legs up toward her chest. The elastic band that was wrapped around her feet and attached to the structure added a bit of extra resistance. The second slide featured a set of leg raises. Sophie supported her weight on her forearms as she lay back on the bench. She then raised her legs up and down while making sure to keep them pressed together.

The third video showed the simple crunch, which Sophie carried out from the floor. She bent her knees and lifted her upper body off the mat with her arms outstretched over her head. The final move in the abs circuit was the plank variation, which also trained the glute muscles.

In the caption of the post, Sophie wrote out the moves and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. The videos earned more than 25,000 likes and several dozen comments within the first day.

“I love your core workouts,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.