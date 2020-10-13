Rachel Ward Sizzles In An Asymmetrical Denim Skirt & Sexy Top

Blond beauty Rachel Ward surprised her 621,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot double update taken while she was abroad. The snaps were captured in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel stood on an outdoor patio area with a large outdoor lounge bed visible beside her. Lush greenery could be spotted in the backdrop, with a wooden walkway leading off the patio area, and Rachel stood in the middle of it all, flaunting her incredible figure.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the retailer in the first shot as well as in the caption of the post, so her fans knew where to get the look.

As she clarified in the caption, the white top she wore was actually a bodysuit that disappeared into the waistband of her bottoms. The garment had a one-shoulder sleeveless style that left her toned arms on display. The pale hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and the piece had a cut-out detail near the thick strap extending over her shoulder that flaunted a bit of extra skin.

The fabric stretched over her chest and slim waist, hugging her curves. She paired the top with a skirt crafted from light-wash denim. The piece had a high waistband that hugged her slender waist, and an asymmetrical hem that accentuated her long legs.

On one side, the garment extended nearly all the way to her ankle, clinging to her hip before cascading down her thigh and calf. On the other side, the hem barely grazed mid-thigh, leaving plenty of her long legs exposed.

Rachel’s blond locks were pulled back in a sleek low ponytail, and she finished off the look with a few accessories. She had on a pair of earrings, a bangle on one wrist, a silver watch on the other, and carried a black quilted bag in one hand. She also added shoes with clear uppers that elongated her legs even more.

The second shot was taken from a slightly different perspective, and Rachel gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 7,300 likes within 20 hours of going live. It also received 164 comments in the same time span from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous as always my gal,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful, love the outfit,” another chimed in.

“Perfection though,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in her comment.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel thrilled her audience by sharing a sexy trio of snaps in which she rocked a bold costume. She wore a silver bodysuit with a plunging neckline and fringe detailing, paired with fingerless gloves that extended just above her elbows, and a vintage-inspired brunette wig.