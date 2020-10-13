MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Sizzles In A Tight Dress While Showing Off New Stitches On Her Eye

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda looked stunning in a three-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she was shot wearing a tight-fitting dress that showed off her curves, and flaunted a large cut above her eye.

The Bellator competitor recently injured herself in preparation for her next fight, and in these images she looked gorgeous while showing off her curvy figure and new stitches. She was photographed in a hallway with dark carpet and a white wall which made her curves stand out.

Loureda had her long blond ombre hair in curls that flowed over her shoulders. The 21-year-old rocked a strapless snakeskin-print dress that had tan, black, and white coloring. It hugged onto her chest and embellished her cleavage, and the hem came down to her mid-thigh. She had on a pair of brown open-toe high heels, and accessorized with a brown purse, a bracelet, hoop earrings, and a necklace with a “V” pendant.

In the first slide, Loureda was captured from the thighs up as she faced the camera. She placed her left palm on her backside and tilted her head while shooting a sultry glare at the lens. This shot gave viewers a closeup of her ensemble, and the stitched up gash next to her left eye which had a small bandage over it.

The flyweight was captured walking towards the camera for the second photo. Her dark complexion popped against the plain backdrop, and fans were given an eyeful of her athletic figure. Loureda was filmed for a full-body snap for the last slide. She crossed her right leg in front and held her arms by her side as she showcased her toned legs.

For the caption, she mentioned the pics were taken during a night out with her beau. Loureda tagged her stylist in the snaps before uploading them on Monday night.

Many of the Tae Kwon Do expert’s 519,000 Instagram followers took notice of the photo set, and more than 43,000 found their way to the like button in just over six hours after they were posted. Loureda received over 500 comments in that time. Paris Hilton responded with heart emoji, and UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez left two heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented Loureda’s ensemble and new war wound.

“It’s the stitches for me,” a fan wrote alongside several emoji.

“Some guy is very lucky then,” one follower commented in reference to the caption.

“The dress and that cut over your eye is the hottest combination,” another added.

“You forgot the picture of us on the date,” an Instagram user joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Loureda sizzled in a black bikini.