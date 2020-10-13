Instagram Model Erika Gray Shows Cleavage In Sexy ‘Princess Leia’ Gold Bikini Costume

Model Erika Gray flaunted her insane curves in two spicy photos for a recent Instagram upload. In the post, she was shot wearing the iconic Princess Leia costume that showcased her killer cleavage along with her curvy backside.

The 30-year-old delighted fans with a look at some of her Halloween costume ideas with this jaw-dropping ensemble. Erika stood on a white rug that was on dark-colored hardwood flooring in a room with white walls as she struck scintillating poses.

Erika – who has been nicknamed the “Brazilian Barbie” – rocked a bikini that was popularized in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi. It had a small top with brown cups and gold straps that accentuated her ample assets. She had on matching bottoms that had burgundy-colored covers on either side. Erika completed the outfit with a gold choker attached to a chain, matching high heels, and wrist guards. She kept her long black hair up in a ponytail.

In the first snap, the Wild N’ Out girl was captured for a full-body shot as she turned slightly to the side. Erika tugged at the waistband of her bottoms with her left hand which hinted at her booty. She rested her right hand on her thigh and stared down at the ground. Viewers were given an eyeful of her toned legs and chiseled midsection in the revealing wardrobe.

Erika was shot from the thighs up as she turned her back to the camera for the second snap. The influencer raised her arms in the air and she jutted out her hip. Her complexion popped against the plain backdrop, and this helped further highlight her defined derriere.

For the caption, the Brazilian mentioned how much she enjoys October, and added a Jack-O-Lantern emoji before uploading the photo set on Monday night. Many of the Brazilian’s 2.3 million Instagram followers flocked to pics, and more than 13,700 made their way to the like button in just over nine hours after they went live. Erika had close to 180 comments in that time. Model Jessica Sunok responded with praise and a fire emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and several struggled to articulate how stunning Erika looked.

“Omg my princess,” one admirer replied.

“I can’t deal,” a follower wrote while adding a row of heart emoji.

“Yaaas my girl!!!” another replied.

“You’re the hottest,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in August, Erika put her hourglass figure on full display in black lingerie.