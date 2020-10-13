Married Dominic West & Co-Star Lily James Spark Romance Rumors After Extreme PDA Photos

Dominic West, 50, was recently spotted in Rome, Italy cozying up to co-star Lily James, 31, causing many to wonder about their relationship status.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the actors were photographed zipping around Rome on a scooter and also eating lunch together, as West caressed James’ head and kissed her cheek. James wore a midi-length black dress with cap sleeves and a floral pattern all over while West sported a pair of navy blue chinos and a light blue button down shirt, completing the look with colorful New Balance sneakers.

The outlet also reported that the pair wasn’t actually alone for their steamy lunch date, rather joined by a friend and mutual manager, Angharad Wood, solidifying the idea that the two were perhaps not trying to hide their PDA.

West was seen touching the Downton Abbey star’s back as she took photos of the surrounding locale. He also rode on the back of a scooter behind her, holding on to the handle bars as they cuddled closely together.

The two co-stars were reported to be filming for a new mini-series, The Pursuit of Love, in England, and appeared to be taking a break from work in the Italian city.

West shares four children with wife, Catherine FitzGerald, and has not announced a public separation. The couple has been married since 2010.

Followers of the Daily Mail‘s Instagram account shared their thoughts on West and James’ romantic Roman holiday, with more than 4,000 likes on the post and over 240 comments.

“Sounds like an episode of The Affair,” one user noticed, seeing the similarities to West’s hit show, as it pertains to extramarital relations.

“I mean, why would people having an affair in such a public display like that? If it wasn’t for what? Publicity??” wondered another person.

“Wtf hes [sic] married!” exclaimed a commentator.

“So much for that rumor w/ Chris Evans that’s means he still in da market!” exclaimed an additional follower.

James sparked rumors with Captain America star Chris Evans over the summer, as the pair were spotted partying before sharing a taxi back to a hotel, The Inquisitr reported. It was also revealed that the two went inside the hotel through separate entrances and Evans was not let into the hotel right away.

James also dated The Crown star Matt Smith in an on-again-off-again, five-year relationship, but a source told The Sun on October 8 that the two had definitely called it quits for good.