Demi Rose Shows Off An Eyeful Of Cleavage As A Breeze Teases Her Daring Open-Front Dress

Demi Rose Mawby rocked a daring dress that barely covered her ample assets in her latest Instagram share, and the front moved in manner that put her in even more danger of her body being overexposed.

The wind was to blame for the voluptuous model’s dangerously close brush with revealing too much. In the video that she posted, she rocked a dress crafted out of a sheer, lightweight fabric that looked like chiffon. It was decorated with a brushstroke pattern in black, white, and gray. The garment had long sleeves and a front that was completely open. All that held it in place was a gold multi-chain belt that rested low on her curvaceous hips.

Demi’s most eye-catching accessory was the gold coil collar necklace that she wore. It was formed from a stack of five stiff rings that elongated her neck. Her raven hair was pushed back behind her shoulders, and it was so long that it reached her butt.

The model’s bombshell curves were on full display as she struck a confident pose with her chin high in the air. A breeze teased her robe-like garment’s plunging neckline, which left little of her famously colossal cleavage to the imagination. The skirt also blew to the side to uncover her left thigh.

She was filmed placing her hands on top of her head and smoothing them over her hair. When she reached her shoulders, she began sensually sliding them down her body. She kept her dark eyes trained on the camera as she moved. Demi was also shown from the back while she strolled through the sand in slow motion with her dark hair swaying behind her. She turned to look at the camera over one shoulder. The camera zoomed in and out on the model for a few more shots from different angles before the clip concluded.

The location of Demi’s video shoot was the Heritance Aarah luxury resort in the Maldives. She was filmed underneath a palm tree in front of an outdoor dining area where pyramid-shaped, thatched parasols covered sets of chairs and tables.

Demi asked her Instagram followers to choose between her sharing more video or photo content with them, and a large number of them responded by saying that they prefer a mixture of both.

“Can’t go wrong with anything you post,” read one message from an admirer.

“I will always choose….more of you,” another fan wrote.

Her latest upload also received rave reviews in the comments section.

“This is one of the best videos so far, divine,” one person remarked.

Demi wore a somewhat similar wrap-style dress in a set of photos that she shared over the weekend, and the images were similarly well-received.