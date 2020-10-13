Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Bright Red Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 12, showed her posed as though ready to run while wearing skintight workout gear. The position helped to highlight the celebrity’s muscular figure. In the caption, she stated that she didn’t want anything that didn’t “feel good.”

Qimmah wore a bright red crop top that hugged her form. As she leaned forward, ready for take-off, plenty of her ample cleavage was revealed. She teamed this with a matching pair of booty shorts that featured a roll-down waist. The clothing helped to highlight her washboard abs, lean legs, and toned arms as she posed in apparent mid-flight.

Her golden locks were straightened and pulled back into a half-ponytail high on her head. Strands of her hair were free at the front and hung down framing her face. She completed her look by wearing a pair of black-and-yellow runners with white soles.

The fitness guru included two snaps in her update. Both were similar in positioning and showed Qimmah with her arms held high. Leaning forward, her legs were bent as she appeared to be on the run.

A blue sky above gave the impression of glorious weather and she appeared to be on a large concreted rooftop area. In the background, a metal barrier could be seen as well as tall buildings in the distance.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the set had already racked up 15,700 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Your form is perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yes, such a powerhouse,” a fan declared.

“Look at my queen running towards me yall,” another user joked.

“Sure you’re right Queen. Sure you’re right!” a fourth person wrote in response to Qimmah’s cation, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and clapping ones. However, as is usual with Qimmah’s fitness posts, the muscly arm emoji was also used frequently.

Qimmah is well known for her fitness-inspired content on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off a variety of extreme exercises. In the caption, she declared that it was important to “train insane” if people wanted to see improvement in their physique.