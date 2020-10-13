Charly Jordan Shows Off Derriere In Skimpy Bikini & Wraps Her Legs Around Tayler Holder

Tayler shared a few photos of himself and Charly getting cozy on a beach.

Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder have fueled relationship rumors for weeks, and a set of steamy photos left no doubt that the social media stars are now officially a couple.

On Monday, Tayler, 23, took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of himself and Charly, 21, sharing some intimate moments on a beach. In the first photo, the shirtless TikTok star was holding Charly up. The model had her long legs wrapped around his waist with her ankles crossed, and her hands were curled around the back of his neck. The lovebirds were photographed sharing a passionate kiss.

Charly was clad in an emerald-colored string bikini. Her top had scanty triangle cups and long back ties tipped with metallic hardware. Her bottoms featured string sides that arched high over her slender hips. However, the garment’s most notable design element was its thong back that put the spotlight on her peachy derriere. She accentuated her booty’s round shape by arching her back as she locked lips with her beau.

Charly’s curly blond hair was wet and pushed back from her face. She was barefoot, and her feet were covered with damp sand. Her muscular companion rocked nothing but a pair of khaki-colored swim trunks. In the second snapshot, he had his back to the camera. Charly embraced him tightly and gazed at the camera over one of his shoulders. She had her hair pulled up in a messy topknot. Her plump lips were partially hidden, but their corners appeared to be turned up in a satisfied smile.

In the final shot, the couple shared another steamy smooch while standing in ankle-deep water. Charly’s arms were around her boyfriend’s neck, and he dipped her back so that her head almost touched the foamy surface of the churning tide.

The pics of the former Hype House and Clubhouse BH member packing on the PDA have amassed over 900,000 likes. Fans of the hot new pair also left over 13,000 messages in the comments section.

“Y’all deserve the world and all the happiness possible! Treat her right bub! And @charlyjordan take care of him for us! Love you both,” wrote one admirer.

“You deserve it, she is amazing. I’m so so happy for you,” another person said.

“If I can’t have you I’m glad it’s Charly who gets you!! She’s a keeper,” a third fan remarked.

Some of the couple’s fellow influencers and content creators who expressed approval of their relationship included Hannah Stocking, Ondreaz Lopez, Isaak Presley, Sofie Dossi, and Harry Jowsey.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Tayler was previously romantically linked to fitness model Sommer Ray, who shares Charly’s affinity for posing in skimpy swimwear. The “Blackstrap Molasses” singer recently thrilled her fans by rocking a tiny red bikini with a pair of tie-dye Nike sneakers.