Abby Dowse Rocks Skimpy Satin Pajamas In Sultry Bedroom Snap And Comments On Smoothness Of Her Legs

Abby said her legs were smooth like her ensemble.

Abby Dowse is proving yet again that she looks incredible no matter what she is wearing. The model traded in her typical bikini and lingerie looks for slinky pajamas in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

The blond bombshell was seen lounging in her room on top of her plush bed that was dressed in cozy white linens and covered in several pillows. She appeared to have just woken up, as it was already Tuesday morning where she lives in Australia when the image was shared.

Abby’s 2.4 million followers seemed to have been the first thing on her mind, for she hadn’t even gotten dressed yet before posing for the sultry bedroom snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Still, the babe proved to be a total smokeshow in her skimpy pajamas that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The Aussie stunner likely sent more than a few pulses racing in a set of flirty pink satin pjs from Miss Empire that left little to the imagination. The sleepwear look included a sexy crop top that fit snugly over her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage that was exposed due to its deep, plunging neckline. It was knotted together in the middle of her bosom, drawing even more attention to the busty display while also offering a look at her flat tummy and abs.

Abby teamed the tiny top with a pair of matching shorts made of the same shiny material. The bottoms featured a frilly scalloped hemline that just barely hit to the tops of her thighs, allowing the model to flaunt her long lean legs that she noted were “as smooth as this set.” Meanwhile, its elastic waistband cinched in tightly at her navel, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame.

Despite appearing to have just woken up, the 30-year-old showed no signs of bed head. She styled her platinum locks in a sleek middle part and they fell voluminously down to her shoulders, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

Fans were hardly shy about showering the social media star’s early morning upload with love. It has been flooded with dozens of comments, many with compliments for Abby’s sizzling display.

“Wow, beautiful body,” one person wrote.

“Love that set on you,” remarked another fan.

“Very very very fantastic and very beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“You look amazing as always,” praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 19,000 likes within seven hours of going live.