Bebe Rexha Sizzles In Hot Pink Moschino Couture For ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ Video

Bebe Rexha just released a music video for her new track, “Baby I’m Jealous,” and has taken to her Instagram to show off all the great looks from the shoot.

The video travels back in time through various decades, and in the shot shared on Monday, Bebe wore a Marie Antoinette-type gown, as that particular scene was noted as taking place “sometime in the 1800s.”

In the Instagram upload, the “Say My Name” singer was situated in a room decorated in 1800s style, with mauve-colored curtains, baroque-style sconces, a hanging portrait, and a table with flowers in vases.

The 31-year-old stood with her left hand on her hip and her right hand holding a goblet with pink-colored liquid in it, matching her costume. She turned her head slightly to the right, giving the camera a sly look while she posed with her right leg crossed in front of her left, showing off her best angles.

The dress she was wearing possessed light and hot pink colors and had long sleeves jutting out at the elbow in white lace. The waist was cinched in tightly as the hips jutted out in an exaggerated fashion, per 1800s style. The hot pink trim of the frock came down from her shoulders and into bows, covering her chest to her waist. The ribbon-like detail also carried down the front of the dress, exposing her legs with thigh-high matching pink boots.

In the caption, Bebe gave a shout-out to designer Jeremy Scott for the Moschino “couture” look. She also wrote that the fashion industry can “feel like a mean girls club sometimes,” and thanked the designer for being “so nice” to her “from day one.”

Fans flooded the post with their appreciation, as more than 143,000 users liked the photo and more than 590 left comments.

“Yes, giving us the content!!!!!” gushed a follower.

“Thank you for such a fun music video,” another fan wrote in admiration of Bebe’s latest release.

“This dress is EVERYTHING,” exclaimed a user, expressing their love for the singer’s look in all caps.

“L[O]VE YOUUUUUU,” wrote designer Jeremy Scott.

Bebe has been sharing an abundance of photos from the shoot, definitely delighting fans in the process. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Brooklyn native shared another sneak peek of one of her epic looks, standing with Doja Cat in a jungle scene (during the “Dawn of Creation” segment) as the two showed off their incredible curves in barely-there ensembles.