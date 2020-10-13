Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Killer Abs And Slim Legs In Skintight White Ensemble

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura flaunted her enviable figure to her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 12, saw the celebrity rocking a skintight white outfit. In the caption, she claimed that she had an obsession with hot dogs, according to a Google translation. However, the images revealed that she meant actual canines and not the food.

In the series of snaps, Yovanna wore a high-waisted pair of white pants that clung to her legs and flaunted her slender figure. The material appeared to have a vertical stripe pattern and she paired them with a matching short-sleeved crop top. This plunged down low in the front and showed off some of her cleavage as she posed in several of the shots while holding an adorable dachshund.

The celebrity wore sunglasses and a small pink padded Gucci bag. The handbag also featured a chunky chain strap. A close-up pic of her feet revealed that Yovanna wore high-heeled mules with a clear plastic strap. A bejeweled buckle was also highlighted on top of the shoes.

Yovanna showed off a variety of poses in different locations in order to highlight what she was wearing. Several of the snaps included the dog but some also saw her going solo. In her caption, though, she pondered where or not it was time for another “kid,” obviously in reference to the pooch.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the set had already garnered more than 29,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Yes! I love dogs so much! Do it,” one follower wrote in regard to Yovanna’s caption about whether she should get another dog.

“Dachshunds think they are Dobermans,” a fan joked in the comments section.

“So beautiful queen amazing beautiful,” another user stated.

“Everything you do is amazing,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the winking emoji at the end of their comment.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes and variants of the heart ones. However, the use of the fox with heart-eyes was also prevalent.

Yovanna often posts fashion-related content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her killer curves while wearing a black satin micro dress. Her admirers were instantly impressed and rushed in to have their say on the stunning outfit.