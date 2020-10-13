Zoe Saldana, 42, Goes Scantily Clad In A Pink Bra & Panties For Breast Cancer Awareness

Zoe Saldana is the latest star to strip down to her undergarments for a good cause. The actress sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page on Monday with a sizzling snap of her in nothing but a bra and panties in support of breast cancer awareness month.

The 42-year-old oozed confidence and beauty as she ventured outdoors in the barely there ensemble. She leaned up against the white railing that surrounded what appeared to be a large patio while gazing at the camera in front of her with a coy smile and alluring stare. A gorgeous view of the waves crashing into the shore could be seen in the background of the shot, giving it a slightly tropical vibe.

The beachy sight was certainly worth a look, though it was Zoe herself that truly seemed to captivate her 7.3 million followers as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in the scanty lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star looked flawless as she rocked the all-pink outfit as a part of KiT Undergarments fundraiser for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in which the brand will donate 5 percent of their sales throughout the entire month of October to the charity, as well as an additional dollar for everyone that posts a selfie in their underwear to Instagram. Zoe sported the line’s triangle pullover bra in a gorgeous hot pink hue that fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her assets. It had a deep, plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage from underneath her long dark locks that spilled messily over her decolletage as she worked the camera.

The mother-of-three also sported a pair of bikini-style briefs in the same bold color that took her racy look to the next level. The panties showcased the star’s long, lean legs as she stood with one slightly bent at the knee and crossed over the other, further emphasizing her shapely thighs. The piece had a thick waistband as well that clung tightly to her curves and sat low on her hips, drawing eyes toward her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The snap was met with considerable praise, with over 416,000 fans hitting the like button within seven hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the A-lister on her breathtaking beauty, as well as praise her for promoting a good cause.

“You look pretty in pink,” one person wrote.

“What a vision,” quipped another fan.

“Thank you for your support,” a third follower remarked.

“Amazing woman representing an amazing cause,” added a fourth admirer.

Zoe isn’t the only celeb to have gone scantily clad in support of breast cancer awareness. Other stars participating in the KiT Undergarments campaign include Dakota Fanning, Behati Prinsloo, and Zoey Deutch.