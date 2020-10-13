Anllela Sagra Flaunts Killer Abs In Skimpy Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Instagram model Anllela Sagra captivated her 12 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 12, showed the celebrity reclining on a chair as she lay in the sun. Wearing a skimpy bikini, her enviable figure was certainly the highlight for many of her avid supporters.

Anllela wore a neon yellow bikini that featured a holey white overlay, giving the swimwear an interesting textured appearance. The top tied up around her neck with shoestring straps in a halterneck fashion. The triangular cups plunged down low in the front, revealing plenty of the model’s cleavage as she lay on a wicker-weave sun lounge.

The bikini briefs sat high over her slender hips, also doing up in neat bows. Anllela positioned her body in the first photo so that some of her pert derriere could be seen even though she lay on her back. In addition, with her arms stretched above her and out of the way of the shot, her toned abs were the highlight of the snaps.

The second snap showed Anllela still reclining in her deck chair. However, this time she had rolled over slightly to one side. The reason for this was the fact that she was now fiddling with her briefs as she adjusted where they sat.

In both photos, her dark locks appeared to be pulled back off her face and she was wearing gold-rimmed sunglasses as she soaked up the sun.

As soon as Anllela posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the set had garnered an impressive 71,900 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“What an angel,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“ANLLELA, YOU ARE GORGEOUS,” a fan declared so excitedly that they used all-caps.

“My dream girl,” another user stated.

“Top trained Body,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Anllela’s supporters also commented on the snaps in other languages. An often-used word was “maravilhosa,” which, according to a Google translation, means “wonderful” in Portuguese.

To avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in an effort to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire emoji. However, the heart and heart-eyed ones were also used in abundance.

Anllela posts a variety of content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared some risque topless shots of herself as she sat in a vehicle. As to be expected, her fans instantly dived into the comments section in order to voice their opinion over the racy snaps.