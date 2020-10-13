San Diego Padres Center Fielder Tommy Pham Stabbed In Altercation With Strangers

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed in the lower back during an altercation around 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to a recent report from ESPN. Pham stated that after he left a strip club called Pacers Showgirls International, he got into an argument with a couple of people who were standing near his car. He did not know the people involved in the incident, and according to a witness at the scene, he asked the attackers to get away from him.

According to a report from The San Diego Union-Tribune, Pham needed stitches to heal the stab wound, which missed all his organs but broke through three layers of his skin.

The city’s police department is currently investigating the incident and has not placed anyone under arrest for the attack. They asked citizens to call in with any information they may have. However, Pham suggested in a statement that he did not hold any resentment toward anyone who was involved in the crime.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the [San Diego Police Department] as well as they continue their search for the suspects,” the 32-year-old stated after he was released from the hospital.

He was also very optimistic about the future of his baseball career and noted that the wound would not prevent him from returning to practice.

“While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Pham was not the only one hopeful about his future. The Padres organization also released a statement saying he was in “good condition” and expected to recover completely.

Additionally, fans were extremely shocked by the news and very supportive of the center fielder after the news broke on Twitter. They wished him a speedy recovery and expressed relief that he was not seriously injured.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Pham was stabbed shortly after his team was eliminated from the National League Division Series in three games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are now facing the Atlanta Braves.

Pham saw limited action for the Padres after he was acquired via an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was only able to play in 31 total games throughout the entire season due to wrist surgery.