Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini As She Poses In Front Of ‘Act Your Wage’ Poster

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 12, showed the celebrity wearing a string bikini as she posed in front of a poster reading, “Act Your Wage.” In the caption, she stated that it was a “reminder” for her supporters.

Bruna sat on a clear plastic chair as she posed in a black bikini. Behind her, a large print hung on the wall. An image of black-and-gold wads of cash could be seen, along with the words “Act Your Wage.” To one side, a large window was evident and green shrubbery added a bright accent to the images.

The model’s swimwear top featured shoestring straps that tied up around her neck in a halter fashion. Plunging down low in the front, plenty of Bruna’s cleavage was on display. Her flat stomach and toned legs were also highlighted and the bikini briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips.

In the first snap, Bruna stared directly at the photographer. She had one hand raised, her elbow bent, apparently in the process of tucking some of her dark hair out of the way as she pouted seductively for the camera.

The second photo showed Bruna as she looked off to one side, her chin demurely tucked toward her chest as she continued to hold her brunette locks away from her beautiful face.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the set had already gathered more than 24,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

Many of her supporters left comments in Spanish. The word “hermosa” was often used. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English.

“Stunning as always,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are perfect,” a fan declared.

“So beautiful,” another user stated.

“Stunning BEAUTY,” a fourth person wrote, also using peppering their comment with a variety of emoji.

In fact, many of her followers decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, the kissing emoji also featured regularly.

While Bruna often poses in swimwear when posting to her official social media account, of late, she has shared a lot of images where she is wearing underwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off a white mesh bra and pantie set while wearing a pair of bunny ears.