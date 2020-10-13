Jessie J Flashes Her Bra While Jumping Off Roof Into A Pool

Jessie warned her fans not to try her stunt at home.

Jessie J shared a video of herself performing a daring stunt to demonstrate her “Monday mood.” She thoroughly amused her Instagram followers by leaping off a roof, screaming, and briefly flashing her bra.

Before the camera began filming, the 32-year-old “Bang Bang” hitmaker had climbed on top of a one-story building with orange walls. It was located so close to a pool that one of the lodging’s sliding doors provided direct access to the water. However, the singer decided to make a more dramatic splash by standing on the eaves of the structure and jumping into the pool.

She was clad in a casual ensemble that included a gray crop top and a matching pair of drawstring sweatpants. She was barefoot, and her shiny dark hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Jessie held her arms out at her sides and let out a loud scream as she approached the edge of the roof. She seemed to think that her shrill shriek sounded like the roar of a dinosaur, as she described herself as “Tyrannosaurus Jess” in the caption of her post.

Jessie raised her arms up as she jumped, and the front of her shirt flew up. This revealed that she wore a gray underwire bra underneath it. Whoever was filming the singer could be heard laughing as she plummeted down. Jessie kept her legs straight, so she only created a small splash when she hit the water. The video ended after she completely disappeared beneath the surface.

The musician edited the video to include a sparkle effect and more than one instant replay. The first and second halves of her scream were both repeated three times, and her followers seemed to find her high-pitched screech rather hilarious. Various laughing emoji were plentiful in the comments section of her post, and her fans also left hundreds of messages expressing their delight over her antics.

“This made my day. It’s the jumping like crazy and the sound for me,” read one comment.

“Haha making memories with your friend. Good vibes,” another admirer wrote.

“OMG. This is so fun haha I didn’t know I needed it until now!!!” a third person said.

More than one of Jessie’s followers also suggested that her scream made the perfect noise to wake up to.

“Gonna make that sound my alarm for the morning,” one fan remarked.

Jessie looked like she was cooling off in her latest Instagram update, but she brought the heat to the social media platform this summer with a set of sizzling selfies. As reported by The Inquisitr, her fans went wild over photos of the “Flashlight” songstress rocking skimpy black underwear and a tiny top.