Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys ‘Fall In New York’ With TikTok Star & New BFF Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a trip to New York City with her new best friend, Addison Rae, posting a few fall-themed photos to her Instagram on Monday.

The Instagram set, which included nine images, detailed different shots from the East Coast vacation, as the 41-year-old added a few autumnal-themed emoji to her caption to highlight the “fall” getaway.

The first photo displayed a scenic shot of New York, with a plethora of buildings, busy streets, and One World Trade Center visible in the far background.

The second image showed Kourtney and the TikTok influencer seated on a front stoop, both drinking what appeared to be iced matcha lattes and posing in a cool, casual manner behind dark sunglasses.

Kourtney wore head-to-toe black, with a long-sleeved top and tight leggings while Addison sported a brown windbreaker jacket and black bike shorts, topping her look off with a stylish pair of sneakers.

The mother-of-three shared more details of New York in the next three posts, with a video of city life in action, a picturesque view of outdoor dining in the street, and a photo of an old building surrounded by orange and yellow leaves, strewn about on the ground.

Kourtney gave fans even more fun fall vibes with beautiful bouquet of sunflowers and then a setup of pumpkins and what looked like squash outside a building. The doors to the building showed the address to be in “Greenwich,” indicating Greenwich Village to be the locale Kourtney and Addison were staying in or exploring.

The reality star also shared a close-up image of delicious-looking pasta and then a jar of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Butter, completing the fall-centric Instagram series.

Kourtney’s fans were quick to show their appreciation for the series, as more than 419,000 liked the post and over 1,300 left comments. Numerous users shared their admiration for the cool shots of the locale while others raved about Kourtney and Addison’s friendship, happy to see the two enjoying time together.

“Vibe queen,” one user commented.

“Addi x Kourt,” another person gushed.

“[T]his duo is growing on me,” a follower wrote, showing their appreciation for the friendship.

“[A] beautiful autumn,” commented a fan, loving the seasonal aesthetics of the upload.

The new BFFs took their followers by surprise with their newfound friendship, although posting photos together has now become common place for the unlikely duo. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair rocked skimpy bikinis while lounging together in Kourtney’s pool, celebrating the end of summer while showing off their stellar physiques.