Camila Bernal Puts Buns On Display As She Tries To Decide On Best Thing She’s Ever Done

Curvaceous Instagram model Camila Bernal delighted her 1.4 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 12, saw the celebrity releasing a variety of pictures and videos as she endeavored to remember what she described as the “funnest thing” she’d ever done while traveling. However, judging by the content, her favorite thing obviously involved a SeaBob, which is like a smaller version of a jet ski.

In one image, Camila was shown floating in the ocean, her head turned away from the camera as she rested on top of the SeaBob. Because she was wearing a thong-backed bathing suit, her buns were prominently on display. Another snap showed her apparently moving away from the photographer, once again, her derriere the center of attention.

Another photo revealed the model closer to the shoreline as she smiled back toward the camera. Two pelicans also floated next to her. Overhead, some fluffy clouds could be seen in the sky in an otherwise perfect beach day.

Two snaps highlighted some underwater activity while she used the device to power through the water. Around her, a variety of fish and coral could be seen.

Camila also shared two videos of herself playing in the sea. The first clip showed Camilla gliding along on top of the water while she smiled at the camera. She wore a brown string bikini and her buns were the focal point once more. The second one was an underwater shot that revealed Camila wearing a snorkel along with her bikini as she moved quickly through the clear water.

As soon as Camila posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the update had gathered close to 8,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Every day you are sexier and very beautiful love,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“That looks like a lot of fun!!” a fan declared.

“Beautiful,” another user simply stated.

“Those cheeks just floating freely,” a fourth person joked, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also got a thorough workout.

Camila often shares content with her official social media account that has a beachy theme. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week the celebrity shared two snaps that showed her posing on the beach while she fed some pink flamingos.