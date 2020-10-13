A Look At The Fashion Inside ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey married sports anchor Mike Hill on Saturday, October 10 in Atlanta, Georgia. RHOA cast members shared photos of the occasion, giving a sneak peak into the fashionable nuptials, which will air on season 13 of the show next year.

In an unconventional move, the bridal party were the ones to wear white. Reality star Eva Marcille posted a photo of her sitting next to fellow bridesmaid and co-star, Kandi Burruss. Marcille wore a strapless, cathedral length gown and a high bun interwoven with pearls. Burruss posed with a white hydrangea bouquet, and sported a halter dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Both stars accessorized with gold heels that appeared to be Christian Louboutin by their signature red bottoms.

Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, posed at the Governors Towne Club venue in a backless Formally Yours piece, her high ponytail adorned with daisies and touches of gold.

Kenya Moore’s strapless gown featured two black stripes that accentuated the actress’ curves and tall figure. She congratulated the couple and used the wedding’s signature hashtag, #CHill2020, the nickname for the couple that combines their first and last names.

Co-star Porsha Williams was also in attendance with best friend Shamea Morton. Both women showcased black ensembles for the evening. Williams’ Esé Azénabor Atelier sequin dress dazzled, the thigh high slit embellished with feathers. Morton’s sheer number featured a choker style neckline, bare shoulders and sequins throughout.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger posted photos on her Instagram of the event as well. They gave a sneak peak into the safety procedures that the bride had planned to enforce at the wedding, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Huger wore a face shield in one photo, and in another a pearl studded mask that matched her black, understated, sweetheart neckline. Bailey can also be seen wearing a face shield while posing in her reception look: a body-con piece with thick bands of gold, stitched with crystals down the sides.

A video on Huger’s story showed a glimpse of the party, with most of the stars wearing either face shields or masks during the event.

Marlo Hampton posted a photo of her embracing the new bride before she had changed out of her formal look. Hampton sported a jumpsuit with fringe and elbow length gloves.

Bailey wore a Nneka C. Alexander sheer and jeweled gown, Badgley Miscka shoes and a veiled headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique for her big day. Both her wedding gown and cathedral length veil were a light pink. As reported by People, the couple exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds.