WWE Rumors: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Has Locker Room Heat Following Latest ‘Troubles’

According to WrestleVotes, WWE officials are aware of Lars Sullivan sending inappropriate messages to a woman on Instagram. However, it’s unlikely that he’ll lose his job over the incident, even though his fellow superstars have reportedly turned against in the controversial star behind the scenes.

“WWE is aware of Lars Sullivans’ latest “troubles” and it’s beyond safe to say he doesn’t have many supporters left in the locker room. However, one of those supporters has the ultimate say, so that’s that.”

WrestleVotes didn’t name the supporter in question, but the “final say” comment suggests that Vince McMahon is the person sticking by the Friday Night SmackDown performer, who returned to the blue brand’s weekly show on the latest episode following a lengthy hiatus.

The chairman makes all of the big decisions, and it’s up to him to determine if controversial roster members are worth the gamble. The company stuck by the performer through his previous scandals, though as The Inquisitr documented, he was disciplined and fined following those revelations.

Sullivan’s latest controversy saw him send multiple messages to his former personal trainer on social media. The screenshots of their conversations showed Sullivan requesting inappropriate pictures and making comments about her appearance.

The woman ended up blocking Sullivan after he failed to acknowledge her protests and warnings. The time stamp on the screenshots also revealed that he’d been messaging her as recently as September of this year, just before his return to WWE television.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, this incident wasn’t the first time Sullivan has acted inappropriately online. Last year, it was discovered that he posted racially insensitive and homophobic messages on internet forums, which is what led to him being reprimanded by officials.

The superstar also gained negative attention after it emerged that he starred in adult films before he signed with his current employers. This led to him taking a break from social media for several months. He resurfaced recently to share workout videos while he was preparing for his comeback.

The company’s tendency to give Sullivan more chances, in a year when numerous performers lost their jobs due to COVID-19 cutbacks and other factors, suggests that officials are still high on him.

Prior to his hiatus, he was given a substantial push until he had to take time off due to anxiety attacks. As noted by Sportskeeda, there were even plans for him to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, which is no small feat.