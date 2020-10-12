Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nate Lies To Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 13, tease that Devon calls in reinforcements when it comes to Elena while Lily apologizes to Amanda for her part in Hilary’s demise. Finally, Chance sweats it out as Paul investigates his time in Las Vegas.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) continues to feel guilty over her affair with Nate (Sean Dominic), according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s doing her best to hide it from Devon (Bryton James), but he can tell something is wrong, which means Elena may not be able to keep things secret much longer.

Devon reaches out to Nate for answers about what has Elena so down and unlike herself. Obviously, Nate isn’t going to tell his cousin the truth of what happened that caused Elena to behave so differently. Instead, Nate tells Devon that his recent time with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has caused Elena to feel insecure, and he gives his cousin some advice that may not actually be in Devon’s best interest.

Speaking of Amanda, Lily (Christel Khalil) is dealing with some guilt of her own. Lily’s distracted driving lead to Hilary dying, and she served nearly a year behind bars for her mistake. However, nothing Lily can do will bring back Hilary or her unborn baby. Lily feels terrible that she is the reason that Amanda never got to meet her twin. She tells Amanda the whole sordid situation, and then she apologizes. Lily begs Amanda for her forgiveness, and Amanda is willing to forgive. However, she may not be able to forget, which could mean she will quit her job at Chancellor Communications.

Monty Brinton / CBS

After the heart to heart with Lily, Amanda decides it is time to learn more details about her past, so she hires a private investigator to look into her and Hilary’s birth situation. There are a lot of things that don’t add up the more Amanda looks into it.

Chance (Donny Boaz) meets with Paul (Doug Davidson) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to discuss some of the details of the job Chance applied for. While Chance hopes that what happened in Las Vegas with Adam (Mark Grossman) stays in Vegas, Paul doesn’t seem willing to let it slide. Instead, he has a call in to investigate the scandal, and the entire job opportunity hinges on the outcome, which leaves Chance in limbo when it comes to his professional life.

The same can’t be said for Chance’s personal life, though. Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets some advice from her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and it seems like she’s ready to move forward and start a family with Chance.