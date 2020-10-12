Offset Posts Birthday Dedication To Ex Cardi B After Divorce Filing: ‘Me And Kulture Are Proud Of You’

Despite their recent divorce filing last month, Offset and Cardi B have gotten pretty cozy as of late, with Offset posting a birthday dedication to his ex on Instagram after a weekend celebration together.

Followers of the couple were left confused about their current relationship status after photos emerged of the two sharing a kiss at Cardi’s 28th birthday event held in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Offset’s Instagram photo, which he shared with his 17.3 million followers, may have left more to the imagination. The shot of the duo featured them wearing minimal clothing and being intimate. He paired this with a tender dedication to his estranged wife.

In the share, the two rappers sat together on a beige couch, with Offset baring his chest and wearing dark-colored jeans plus what appeared to be diamond chains around his neck and wrists and a small earring.

Cardi curled up next to Offset in matching see-through black lingerie, putting her ample décolletage and curves on display. The “WAP” rapper also wore her light blond hair in a chic updo while holding up her phone. She topped off her look with long, pointed red nails.

The Migos member let his love for Cardi show in his caption, in which he praised her as an “amazing woman” and noted that he and their daughter, Kulture, 2, were “proud” of all her accomplishments. He shared his admiration further by saying how Cardi overcame “every obstacle” she had to face in her career, ending the post by sharing how “lucky” he was to have her in his life.

Numerous fans showed their support, with more than 1.6 million people liking the post and over 15,900 leaving comments. The 28-year-old limited the comments on his page, but plenty of followers still showed their appreciation for the upload.

“THE KING AND QUEEN OF HIP HOP,” gushed a fan.

“Let’s stay together!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed rapper 21 Savage.

The naysayers still came for Offset in the comments section, however. Several users criticized the rapper for his alleged past behavior in the relationship, suggesting he and Cardi stay apart.

“Overcame all the problems you made for her,” one person joked.

“Aren’t you guys divorcing??” questioned another user.

Offset and Cardi officially filed for divorce in September as rumors of infidelity swirled. Cardi, however, denied that cheating was the key factor behind her decision, saying that she and her ex-flame were simply arguing too much and grew apart, The Inquisitr reported.