Niece Waidhofer Puts On Cheeky Display While Wearing A Sweater & Socks As She Reminds Fans To Be Kind

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer wowed her 2.2 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, October 12, showed the celebrity wearing nothing but a skintight sweater and thigh-high socks as she implored her fans to be kind to each other.

Niece wore a long-sleeved gray sweater that hugged her form. Posing with her back to the camera, her long dark locks tumbled down over one shoulder as she posed with her head to the side. The item of clothing covered the top of her curvaceous booty. However, plenty of her butt cheeks could be seen poking out from underneath, even though she had pulled the top down and held it in place with her hands.

She paired this item of clothing with long thigh-high socks in a dark color that helped to emphasize her pale complexion. Her toned thighs were also on display as a result of her clothing.

In the caption, Niece asked her fans to be kind to each other. She then reminded them that she loved them so long as they were not hateful to others when they commented.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 63,200 likes and more than 1,000 responses from her adoring fans.

While there were plenty of comments regarding Niece’s smoking hot look, many others were eager to respond to the Instagram sensation’s caption.

“The negative comments are just losers being so desperate for a response from you that they don’t care if it is negative attention,” one follower wrote.

“Thank you… from those of us who are struggling to feel loved right now,” a fan stated regarding Niece’s lengthy caption.

“Always enjoy your posts and you will get nothing but positivity from me!” another user declared.

“Here for the epic clap backs and soy boy comments,” a fourth person wrote as they awaited Neice’s responses to those who did not pay attention to her caption and started to say nasty things.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire emoji as well as variants of the heart one.

Most of Niece’s posts to her official social media account are of the racy variety. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an update in which she wore some risqué lingerie that came complete with a collar and wrist cuffs. As she posed with her legs spread while atop a bed, she held onto the chain joined to the collar around her neck.