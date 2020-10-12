‘DWTS’ Dancers Spoof ’80s Aerobics Videos In Hilarious Promo For ‘Totally Tubular’ Theme Night

The couples taped an ad for 'Aerobics With the Stars'

Dancing with the Stars fans got a sneak peek at the show’s ’80s theme night via a hilarious new promo.

In a new post shared to the official DWTS Instagram page, a faux commercial for “Aerobics With the Stars” was featured. The clip started with a VHS tape being put into a VCR before footage of the competing couples moving to the Olivia Newton-John classic “Let’s Get Physical” played.

The “radical workout” featured all of their remaining dancing duos wearing a variety of neon-colored ’80s spandex, leg warmers, scrunchies, and sweatbands as the announcer called out the full names of the DWTS celebs and just the first names of the pro dancers.

The announcer added that the video is available “wherever VHS tapes are sold” — which pretty much means nowhere in 2020. The caption to the post teased a “totally tubular” night of ’80s dance on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to the “cute” clip and revealed it was getting then pumped up for the ’80s theme night.

“This is the best thing ever!” one fan wrote.

Others were more thrilled to see a rare ad for the series that didn’t feature new host Tyra Banks.

“Yay! A promo without Tyra in it!!! Love it,” one viewer wrote.

“WOW!!! A promo without Tyra!!?? It’s a…damn miracle,” another added.

But some viewers were upset that the professional dancers’ last names weren’t announced, which is actually an ongoing thing on Dancing With the Stars.

“Would it kill you to say the full name of the Pros? You introduce the couples on the show and never say the last name of the Pro. They have all worked hard since they were kids to achieve the level they are at now. They deserve the recognition.”

While the hilarious commercial is new, the pro dancers and stars have been posting photos of their aerobics outfits for the past few days. Some viewers even complained about Peta Murgatroyd’s gold, thong-style leotard because they didn’t realize she was wearing flesh-colored tights underneath.

Viewers will get to see more retro outfits when the show airs live. The couples will dance to a playlist of ’80s radio classics including Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love, Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now,” Michael Sembello’s “Maniac,” Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer,” the Huey Lewis and the News Hit “The Power of Love,” and more, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.