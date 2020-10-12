Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Enviable Figure In White Bikini

Jasmine Sanders thrilled many of her 4 million Instagram followers on Monday, October 12, with her most recent post. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering new photo of herself clad in a stylish bikini that put her hourglass figure fully on display.

The photo captured the 2019 Rookie of the Year posing in front of a blank wall. Sanders leaned forward and looked down, crossing her arm in front of her stomach to adjust her bikini bottoms. She lifted her left heel off the floor, showcasing her toned quad.

Sanders sported a white two-piece bathing suit that made her caramel skin stand out. The fabric had vertical lines that created a soft texture. It had a bandeau top that hugged her chest tightly. She teamed it with a pair of high-rise bottoms that sat a few inches below her navel. The sides were placed high, baring her curvy hips. According to the tag, her suit was from Pretty Little Thing, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram.

In her left hand, she held a wide-brimmed straw hat. Sanders wore her blond hair pulled up in a tight, sophisticated top bun.

In the caption, Sanders referenced the popular saying about understanding issues when we are older, pointing out she still doesn’t understand anything, even though she is older.

The post has garnered more than 14,500 likes and upwards of 14,500 likes and over 75 comments within two hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Sanders’s beauty and also to interact with her message.

“Omfg literally me with every adulting task haha,” one user wrote.

“I’m with you there. So why try to figure out how we got here? Let’s just make it better,” replied another fan.

“Reminds me of a modern Slim Aarons photo, Jasmine,” a third admirer chimed in, referring to the late American photographer.

“Thank you for the information and I wish you a nice Monday, dear Jasmine,” added a fourth fan.

Sanders posts a mix of content to her feed that ranges from professional shoots to more casual updates. Last week, she posted a snapshot that showed her sitting on the floor while wearing an all-black set, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. It included a pair of skintight leggings that outlined her toned legs. Her top featured long sleeves and a cropped hem that exposed a bit of her slender midriff. It had a low neckline that teased her cleavage.