Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Tight White Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot double update in which she showed off her hourglass curves. The shots were taken while Kara stood on a cobblestone-lined sidewalk with a city street visible in the background, including several high-raised buildings, a few cars, and a sliver of sky peeking out between buildings.

The natural sunlight shone down on the scene, and illuminated Kara from behind. She posed facing the camera, and her curves were on display in a figure-hugging white dress. The garment had a scooped neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and long sleeves that clung to her slender arms. The look nipped in at her slim waist before stretching over her hips and thighs and ending in an asymmetrical hem near her knees.

Kara had her legs slightly spread, and the thin fabric of the dress meant the silhouette of her thighs was visible through the material. The pale hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Kara added a few accessories to finish the outfit, including a few gold bangles on one wrist and chunky chain necklaces around her neck. She added some earrings as well, and held a pair of sunglasses with black frames in her hands.

Kara’s long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

For the second snap, Kara turned her body to the side so that her shapely figure was visible in profile. The fabric stretched over her ample assets, and she held a printed bag in one hand as her hair blew in the wind. The garment fit her like a second skin, and her bold red lip color contrasted with the pastel hues of her ensemble, making a major style statement.

Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes within one hour. It also received 150 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“You look stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Such a breathtaking beauty as yourself should have a city to themselves, even though there are plenty of us that would love to gaze upon you and admire you and interact with you,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“This look,” another commented, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment to clarify her thoughts.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara stunned her audience with a sizzling trio of selfies in which she rocked a floral printed bikini that left little to the imagination. Her long locks were pulled back in a ponytail and she captured her reflection in an ornate mirror.