Kevin Hart’s Wife, Eniko, Flaunts Abs In Coordinating Workout Set Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, showed off her post-baby body in a new update that was shared on Instagram. The October 11 post included two new images that have been generating a ton of buzz among her 3.4 million fans.

The first photo in the series featured Eniko posed with her body in profile. She used the geotag “Home Sweet Home” to suggest where the photograph was taken. Eniko stood on a glass-lined balcony that overlooked a swanky pool and a green-covered mountain. She confidently placed one hand on her back and the opposite near her ear as she closed her eyes and tilted her head toward the sky.

The second photo in the series showed Eniko with her chest facing the camera. She placed both arms on the balcony behind her and made a kissy face into the lens while showcasing her figure in a curve-hugging set from Fabletics. The two-piece set boasted a trendy, white, and blue tie-dye pattern. On her upper half, she sported a bra with thick straps that stretched over her toned arms. Its scooping neckline teased a peek of her chest, and the bottom was snug on her ribs.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching leggings that were equally as hot. They had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist. The look also allowed her to show a peek of her toned abs, which were impressive considering she gave birth just two weeks ago. The garment was tight on her shapely thighs and cut off near her ankles.

Eniko pulled her long, dark locks back in a high and tight bun. She added a few additional accessories, including a necklace, bracelet, and anklet to match.

In the caption, Eniko shared that she was wearing “powerhold” leggings.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love. More than 78,000 social media users double-tapped the update to express their admiration, and an additional 300 took things a step further by adding comments. Several Instagrammers couldn’t get over the model’s post-pregnancy body, while many others complimented her leggings.

“Congrats on baby girl. Enjoy every moment, they grow so fast. You look great by the way,” one follower complimented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Baby girl gotcha fine fine go girl!!!!!! Looking as good as ever,” another social media user exclaimed.

“Omg why do you look like that after having a baby..ugh every woman hate you right now..bwhaha,” another Instagrammer joked.

“How can someone be so beautiful and perfect just after they give birth,” a fourth wrote with a few flames.