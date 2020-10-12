Kevin Hart’s Wife, Eniko, Flaunts Abs In Coordinating Workout Set Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, showed off her post-baby body in a sexy update that was shared on Instagram. The October 11 post included two new images that have been generating a ton of buzz among her 3.4 million fans.

The first photo in the series captured Eniko posed with her body in profile. In the caption of the post, she tagged “Home Sweet Home.” Eniko stood on a glass-lined balcony that overlooked a swanky pool and green-covered mountain. She confidently placed one hand on her back and the opposite near her ear as she closed her eyes and tilted her head toward the sky.

The second photo in the series showed Eniko with her chest facing the camera. She placed both arms on the balcony behind her and made a kissy face into the lens. Eniko showcased her post-baby figure in a curve-hugging set from Fabletics. The two-piece set boasted a trendy, white, and blue tie-dye pattern. On her upper-half, she sported a bra with thick straps that stretched over her toned arms. Its scooping neckline teased a peek of her cleavage, and the bottom was snug on her ribs.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching leggings that were equally as hot. It had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist. The look also allowed her to show a peek of her toned abs, which were impressive for having given birth just two weeks ago. The garment was tight on her shapely thighs and cut off near her ankles.

She pulled her long, dark locks back in a high and tight bun. Eniko added a few additional accessories, including a necklace, bracelet, and anklet to match. In the caption of the upload, Eniko shared that she was wearing the powerhold legging.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love. More than 78,000 social media users double-tapped the update to express their admiration, and an additional 300 took their love a step further by adding comments. Several Instagrammers couldn’t get over the model’s post-baby body, while many others complimented her leggings.

“Congrats on baby girl. Enjoy every moment, they grow so fast. You look great by the way,” one follower complimented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Baby girl gotcha fine fine go girl!!!!!! Looking as good as ever,” another social media user exclaimed.

“Omg why do you look like that after having a baby..ugh every woman hate you right now..bwhaha,” another Instagrammer joked.

“How can someone be so beautiful and perfect just after they give birth,” a fourth wrote with a few flames.