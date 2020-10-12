Jamie Lynn Spears Goes Pantsless And Shows Some Love To Her ‘Consistent Go-To On The Good And Bad Days’

Jamie Lynn was feeling herself in her outfit.

Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling grateful for one of her recent purchases, per her latest Instagram share. The actress rocked one of her favorite pieces in her wardrobe in a new post on Monday while giving thanks to the casual style.

The 29-year-old was certainly feeling herself in the outfit, and decided to hold an at-home photoshoot to show it off. She posed against a blank white wall, popping her hips out from one side to the other as the camera clicked away. She tilted her head forward in a few of the shots, causing her platinum blond locks to spill over her shoulders in flirty curls as she gazed at the lens with an alluring stare.

The former Zoey 101 star looked comfy and chic in the impromptu camera session as she rocked nothing more than an oversized T-shirt from Off White that looked perfect for lounging around the house. The garment was all white aside from the word “OFF,” which was printed in bold black lettering at her waist. It fit loosely over Jamie Lynn’s slender frame, though she placed one hand on her hip to emphasize her tiny waist in the shapeless garment.

Jamie Lynn certainly seemed cozy in the designer piece, so much so that she opted to ditch her pants altogether. Her shirt was long enough to pull off the move, grazing down to the middle of her thighs to cover up her derriere entirely. However, her followers were still treated to a look at her toned legs, much to their delight.

The mother-of-two gushed over her ensemble in the caption of the upload, noting that it was there for her during both “the good and bad days during the pandemic.” She also praised herself for opting to buy the extra-large size rather than her typical medium — a decision that took the garment’s comfort to the next level.

Jamie Lynn’s fans seemed impressed with the look as well, awarding the multi-slide upload over 26,000 likes within seven hours of it going live to her page. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to show some love for the celeb.

“Good morning, you are looking gorgeous, the XL looks great. Hope you have an awesome day,” one person wrote.

“It’s always nice to know that other girls rock the extra large tshirt! Shout out to my husband’s closet,” remarked another fan.

“Perfect and fashionable,” a third follower remarked.

“Prettiest woman on the planet,” declared a fourth admirer.

Jamie Lynn seemed to pull from her older sister Britney Spears’ book, as the star often shows off her ensembles from an at-home stage. The “Oops…I Did It Again” hitmaker typically shows off her extensive collection of peasant blouses and tiny shorts in her multi-slide uploads, though recently switched things up by sporting a gorgeous party dress.