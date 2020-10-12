Tyra Banks Reveals She’ll Change Outfits Three Times On ‘DWTS’ ’80s Night: ‘I Love Bringing The Fashion’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host is going all out for '80s Night.

Tyra Banks said she’ll give fans triple the fashion on Dancing with the Stars this week. In honor of the show’s the popular ’80s theme night, the new DWTS host revealed that she’ll change her clothes a whopping three times.

In a new post shared to her Instagram, Tyra shared a pic of one of her outfits from last week’s live episode of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The America’s Next Top Model alum posed backstage, goddess-style in a corset-style dress after being styled by Brendon Alexander.

In the caption to the post, Tyra acknowledged that the celebrities are their pro partners “bring it” in the ballroom every week, but that she likes to bring the fashion. She then dropped the news that instead of her usual two outfits, she’ll be giving viewers a “dope” triple play for ’80s Night.

It’s no surprise that Tyra’s focus on her own fashion focus resulted in a flurry of comments — and not all of them nice.

“Why are you changing three times? It’s not about you,” one viewer wrote.

“THIS SHOW ISNT ABOUT YOU!” another added. “You’re self-centered and it shows. I can’t believe that after losing almost 4 million viewers you still don’t get it.”

But others praised Tyra’s fierceness and the new vibe she brings to Dancing With the Stars.

“Top Model forever,” one fan wrote.

“I look forward to what you wear on the show,” another wrote to the DWTS host.

Tyra was careful not to give any hints as to what she will wear on the ’80s-themed episode, but she previously teased that she was working with fellow executive producer Andrew Linhares to base her first look on the opening song for the flashback night, according to Parade.

“We’ve got a couple of divas that we are going back and forth on,” Tyra teased. “Is it this diva ’80s song or this one? So we shall see.”

For the upcoming Halloween episode set for later this month, she may take things to another level. Tyra revealed that she’s trying to figure out her “villain” outfit after deciding that dressing up as Bride of Chucky may be “too weird” for the ABC dance-off.

Longtime viewers have criticized Tyra’s multiple outfit changes ever since she took over as host of Dancing With the Stars last month. The 46-year-old supermodel routinely makes her entrance into the ballroom catwalk style, which is far different from how original emcee Tom Bergeron made his way onstage for the series’ first 28 seasons.