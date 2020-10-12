Casi Davis Flaunts Enviable Booty As She Dives In The Ocean

Casi Davis tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, October 12, with a new post in which she flaunted her soaking wet body. The blond bombshell rocked a skimpy swimsuit in a video that captured her walking into the ocean to illustrate how she was starting off her week.

The photographer shot Davis from behind as she slowly walked away from the viewer. The slow motion footage focused in on her gym-honed booty, which swayed from side to side as she moved farther into the sea during a bright, clear day.

As she walked, she slid her hands all the way from her head to the top of her thighs, in a sensual motion. Toward the end, Davis could be seen diving head-first, submerging her whole body just as the clip ended.

Davis rocked an all-black one-piece bathing suit with cut-outs that teased quite a bit of skin. The monokini boasted a thong back that stole the show. The G-string bared her strong glutes while also showcasing her curvy hips. She wore the sides pulled up high, helping to accentuate Davis’s hourglass shape. It included medium straps that crossed over on her upper back, tying on the sides where they attached to the front.

Her hair was fully wet and brushed back. She wore it down, allowing the long tresses to cascade against her back.

Davis added the song “Chicago Freestyle” by Drake to the background. In the caption, she noted that the video captured how she is “diving into a new week.”

The post was an immediate hit with her fans. The post has garnered more than 4,100 likes and upwards of 50 comments in under half an hour. They flocked to the comments section to gush over Davis’s fit and feminine figure, showering her with compliments.

“My ONLY body goals,” one of her fans raved.

“I’m diving in with u @casidavis,” chimed in another fan.

“Speechless [face without mouth emoji] beautiful,” a third user added.

“Nature is just beautiful,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Davis is well-known among her fans for her Instagram posts that highlight her enviable physique. Last week, she shared a snapshot in which she leaned against a mirror while wearing a sexy lavender underwear set, as The Inquisitr has noted. It included thong bottoms that, once again, emphasized her tight buns. On her torso, she wore a matching top with a low-cut neckline that teased plenty of her cleavage. The reflection offered a 360-degree view of her figure.