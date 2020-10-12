Tess Holliday Stuns In Crop Top & Eff Your Beauty Standards Joggers, Model Helps Raise Money For LBGTQIA Youth

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself and is using her platform to raise money to help the LGBTQIA community.

The 35-year-old stunned in a white crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with gray joggers that featured the brand name, Eff Your Beauty Standards, down her right leg in white capital letters. Holliday completed her look with cream silk sliders that showed off her toes and had a bow across the front. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a necklace. Holliday is a fan of body art and showed off the numerous tattoos inked down both her arms, one of which included a Dolly Parton portrait. She styled her long wavy brunette hair down and rocked acrylic nails.

The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday was snapped from head-to-toe on the grass with one hand in her pocket and the other on her hip. She pushed her locks over her left shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Holliday was photographed side-on while sporting an over-the-shoulder pose. She placed her other hand in her pocket and rested one foot on tiptoes.

In the third and final frame, Holliday was captured leaning forward and touching the side of her dog, who was stood in front of her.

She geotagged her upload with Long Beach, California, letting fans know where these snapshots were taken.

In honor of National Coming Out Day on October 11, Holliday reminded her social media audience that she is gay. She expressed that it is a gift to be openly queer and that it has “truly saved” her life. Holliday informed her followers that she has partnered with The Trevor Project on her Eff Your Beauty Standards capsule to help raise money for the work they do for the LGBTQIA youth.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You are such a gift to us woman and young woman growing into who they want to be. Thank you for your courage, love and understanding your amazing,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful as always,” another person shared.

“Amazing Tess. Thank you for being wonderful,” remarked a third fan.

“You being out is a gift to queers everywhere!!!” a fourth admirer commented.