Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Skintight Mini Dress

Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy selfie in which she flaunted her delectable curves in a figure-hugging mini dress. The ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label Sierra has worn on her Instagram page many times before, and she tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The photo was captured indoors, and Sierra kneeled down on a woven rug on the floor with her legs spread. A four-legged feline friend was visible in the frame behind her, nestled underneath a table, and a few additional details could be spotted in the background, including large windows that filled the space with natural light.

Sierra rocked a long-sleeved garment with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The figure-hugging piece clung to her curves, and the entire dress was crafted from a printed material that incorporated shades of black and orange for an eye-catching look. The neckline was closed and the ensemble covered every inch of her body while still showing off her shape perfectly.

The hem of her look came just an inch or two down her thighs, leaving plenty of her long legs on display. She had one leg tucked underneath her and the other extended slightly to the side, her thighs on full display in the daring outfit.

Sierra placed one hand on the rug in front of her, giving herself a bit of extra help for balancing, and held her cell phone in the other hand to capture the shot. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and her body looked incredible in the look. Her face was obscured in the shot, but her fans still couldn’t get enough. The post received over 7,500 likes within 17 minutes, as well as 66 comments from Sierra’s eager audience.

“You’re looking good,” one fan wrote.

“Obsessed with youuu,” another follower chimed in, referencing the caption that Sierra paired with the post.

“This dress is stunning on you,” a third fan remarked, including a quartet of flame emoji in the comment.

“Beautiful and so hot,” another added, loving the sizzling share.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra shared a short video clip in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini with edge embellishments. She filmed the video at home, using her cell phone as the camera, and accessorized with a delicate bracelet and bucket hat atop her blond tresses. she walked towards a large mirror in the video clip, filming the entire time as she showcased her incredible figure.