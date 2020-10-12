‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Makes A Plea On Kristen’s Behalf, Eli Comes Clean

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of family drama happening in Salem as the week continues to roll on.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Lani Price (Sal Stowers) make an emotional plea to Melinda Trask on the behalf of her best friend, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

As fans may remember, Lani and Kristen became close when they both left Salem and joined a convent following personal tragedies in their lives. Once they came back to Salem, Kristen found herself in trouble with the law after she was hit with attempted murder charges for stabbing Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

Lani, a police officer, then used her position of power to help Kristen escape police custody and leave the country with her daughter, Rachel Isabella. Now, Lani is trying to help Kristen yet again by begging the prosecutor to drop the charges. However, Melinda has a personal vendetta against Kristen, who is responsible for the death of her daughter, Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

Sadly, it looks like Lani won’t be able to do anything to change Melinda’s mind, and Kristen’s trial will move forward as expected.

Meanwhile, Lani’s husband, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) finds himself in a very difficult decision. He was pressured by Melinda to record Kristen making a confession about the stabbing. He will be forced to use that evidence to lock up his wife’s best friend, or Melinda has threatened to bring an investigation against Lani, which could land her in jail as well.

On Tuesday, fans will see Eli tell Kristen everything. He’ll come clean about Melinda’s threats and the fact that he has her tapped confession. Kristen may have to sacrifice herself to save pregnant Lani from jail.

Meanwhile, Gwen will set a new plan against Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) into action. All the while, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will take his wife Abby’s advice and offer an olive brandch to his newly discovered brother, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash).

Jake wants to get to know Chad and his family members, but Chad has been very closed off to the idea. He is projecting his hatred for his late brother, Stefan (also Barash) on Jake. So, he’ll try to make amends for his behavior.

All the while, Jake is also interested in participating in the family business. DiMera Enterprises has become a source of pride for Jake, and he’s willing to learn the ropes to be apart of it all.