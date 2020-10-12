Bruna Rangel Lima Looks ‘Savage’ In A Revealing Black Crop Top & Jeans

A new Instagram post from Bruna Rangel Lima on Monday quickly received a lot of love and adoration from her millions of followers. The 24-year-old Brazilian model showcased her incredible figure in a revealing crop top and this look certainly had tongues wagging.

The geotag for the new photo suggested that this was taken in Los Angeles, California. Bruna appeared to be standing in the open patio door of her home, facing outward. The glass on the door reflected some lush greenery and what appeared to be a pool just a few feet away. Behind her, the interior of her place revealed gorgeous wood floors and some intriguing knick-knacks on the shelves.

Bruna rested one hand on the frame of the patio door and let the fingers on her other hand toy with the neckline of her shirt. She wore a bold watch on one wrist and a couple of bracelets on the other but seemed to forgo any other accessories. She styled her dark tresses with a center part and let the loose curls tumble over one shoulder.

The buxom beauty noted that her shirt was from the Fashion Nova line, and she quipped in her caption that she was savage. This was the brand’s “Savage” tie-front top in black and it had the word splayed across the front in large red letters with white outlining.

The crop top had short sleeves and an open front that barely contained Bruna’s busty assets. Her flat tummy was exposed as well and she paired the revealing shirt with a flattering pair of light-blue denim jeans. The waistband of the jeans sat right at her navel and accentuated her slender waist and curvy hips.

The Brazilian model’s 4.1 million followers were quick to react to this new upload. Just an hour after Bruna had initially shared this snapshot, there were more than 33,000 likes and 300 comments on it.

“You couldn’t be anymore perfect,” one fan noted.

“the most beautiful woman in the world,” another declared.

“Gorgeously stunning as always Bruna,” commented a follower.

“Beautiful and simply stunning,” someone else raved.

In another recent alluring Instagram post, Bruna teased that she was going for an angelic look. Her followers seemed to agree that she looked quite angelic, although in a rather risque way. Looking like a sweet, innocent angel definitely was not her goal here as she embraced the savage vibe.

Bruna exuded plenty of confidence and provided a titillating look at her jaw-dropping curves with her Monday snap. Her piercing gaze and phenomenal physique combined perfectly to raise heart rates and leave everybody wanting more.