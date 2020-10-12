‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Sharon accepts Rey’s Proposal

The Young and the Restless episode on Monday, October 12, featured Sharon proposing to Rey after a discussion with Adam. Chelsea shocked Billy with a request to see her son while Chloe and Kevin named their new baby. Finally, Kyle returned without Summer from what was supposed to be their elopement.

Adam (Mark Grossman) berated Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) for asking him to leave Genoa City. He accused her of turning on him. While Chelsea promised she hadn’t, Adam stormed out of the penthouse.

Sharon (Sharon Case) left to go to Crimson Lights alone. Adam saw Sharon on the patio, and he asked about her surgery. She admitted that she hadn’t seen the results yet, and then she said he seemed to be in pain. Adam relayed that he felt desperate, and he claimed that Sharon is the only one who had stood by him through this. Sharon encouraged him to go home to Chelsea, but Adam claimed that he loved Sharon. Then Adam told her that she would never love Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) as much as she loved him.

Sharon brought up how badly Adam’s actions hurt Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and he apologized, begging for a chance to make it up to her. Sharon conceded that she didn’t love Rey the same way, but she said that Rey gave her strength and made her better. Then she said she wanted her life to move forward with Rey, leaving Adam stunned.

Inside, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) had news of the necklace for Jack (Peter Bergman). He explained that he wanted some peace for Dina (Marla Adams) before she passed away. Then, Lauren showed off pictures of her new nephew.

Sharon (Sharon Case) went home, and she told Rey he should ask her to marry him. He did, and Sharon said yes.

At the Chancellor mansion, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) gushed about their son. She told him he could name the little boy. Later, Kevin announced he’d chosen Miles Mitchell Fisher, which Chloe felt was perfect.

Chelsea stopped by, and they talked. Chelsea cried about sending Connor (Judah Mackey) to boarding school and possibly needing to cancel the new clothing line. Chloe urged her to stay away from Adam, which Chelsea didn’t want to hear.

After leaving Chloe’s, Chelsea showed up to see Billy (Jason Thompson) at work, and she demanded to see Johnny. She even wanted to keep him for the weekend at Adam’s, and Billy pointed out Chelsea had never shown any interest in the boy. Ultimately, Billy said Chelsea couldn’t spend time with their son.

Adam stood at the door of his penthouse, and Chelsea was inside. However, instead of going inside, Adam got back into the elevator and left.

At The Grand Phoenix, Kyle (Michael Mealor) showed up without Summer (Hunter King). Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wondered where his bride was, and Kyle admitted they hadn’t gotten married. On their wedding day, Kyle woke up to no Summer and a note. Phyllis blamed him for doing something to hurt her daughter, but Kyle said he hadn’t.

Later, Jack stopped by, and Phyllis offended him by insinuating that Kyle hurt Summer. He reminded his ex-wife that Summer had done plenty in the past to cause pain for Kyle too.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Lola (Sasha Calle) had a girls’ night, and they were at Society. Tessa accidentally revealed Kyle and Summer eloped. Then, Kyle came in, and Lola asked him to leave and spend time on his honeymoon.

Back at the Grand Phoenix, Kyle let Billy know that love sucks. Summer sat off to the side, hidden behind a magazine.