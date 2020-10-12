Danielle Knudson Debuts Pink Hair In New Video: ‘Thoughts?’

Danielle Knudson stunned many of her 513,000 Instagram followers on Monday, October 12, when she took to the popular app to show them her newly dyed hair, and they were quick to react.

The short clip was a fast motion that showed the Canadian model striking different poses and facial expressions as she swept her locks from side to side, unveiling her new light pink color. She started out by dividing it in two and pulling the lengths in front of her shoulders. She then flipped it back and turned away from to the camera, boasting its wavy strands falling against her back. Knudson finished the clip by tilting her head back and flashing a wide smile at the viewer.

Knudson wore a stylish top that contrasted with her new look. It was entirely black and featured lace panels above the chest and matching sleeves, adding a see-through quality to the garment. It had a solid neckline and hems around the upper arms.

In the caption, Knudson noted that she had always wanted to rock pink hair and asked her followers to share what they thought about it.

Within four hours, the video has been viewed more than 15,000 times. It also garnered upwards of 3,300 likes and over 120 comments in as much time. Her fans used the comments section to share their opinion about Knudson’s new look and, if the top comments are any indication, most of them approved it.

“Love it!! You will always be Blondie to me. That being said it is cool,” one user wrote.

“Do it!! You have blonde hair so you can easily do it!! I tried to go pastel purple one year and it didn’t work [crying emoji] because my hairs so dark. DO IT!!” replied another user.

“Any color would look good on that smile. Stay funky,” a third one added.

“It brings out your eyes more and goes with your skin tone perfectly! You look even more beautiful than usual,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Knudson fills her Instagram feed with a mix of professional and personal updates. As The Inquisitr has reported, she recently shared a series of snapshots of herself hanging out in her bed. She rocked a sexy lingerie top with lacy details that created a floral pattern all throughout. She paired it with comfy pajama pants.

Knudson shared that she used the “staycation” from the pandemic to vamp up her bedroom and noted in the caption that the linens were from Schweitzer.