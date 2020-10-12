Watch LeBron James FaceTime His Mom After Winning The NBA Championship

Last night, LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship against the Miami Heat. After the game, the basketball star couldn’t wait to tell his mom.

During the Lakers’ post-game celebrations, James was spotted FaceTiming his mother, Gloria Marie, while lying down on the floor and holding a cigar. Those in attendance were able to capture the adorable moment between mother and son and share it with the world.

“Everything that you had been through, everything that I’ve seen, there’s nothing that can stop me,” James said, as seen in the clip below. “This s*it right here, this is nothing compared to the s*it you’ve had to go through. God is good, God is great. I hope I can continue to make you proud, Mom.”

For those who are unfamiliar with James’ upbringing, Gloria was a teen mom while his father was never in the picture.

“In all my years of watching basketball, I’ve never seen a player like LeBron, he’s definitely the greatest,” one fan tweeted in response to the video.

“Man, if this doesn’t get you in your feelings then I don’t know what to tell you,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

However, it seems some fans weren’t pleased with how people recorded the heartwarming conversation between James and his mother.

“Give the man some space and some privacy, let him enjoy the moment with his family without a camera in his face,” one person tweeted.

Apart from the NBA championship, James took home the Finals MVP award for the fourth time. That makes him the first-ever basketball player to win the award with three different teams — the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now, the Lakers. He also joins basketball legend Michael Jordan as the second player in NBA history to win four Finals MVP awards.

Soon after the historic win, Vanessa Bryant took to social media to share a celebratory message. She posted a message along with a picture of Kobe Bryant and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

“Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”

Though Lakers fans are eager to celebrate the big win, it looks like the official victory parade won’t be happening soon. As reported by TMZ, Los Angeles County and city officials have postponed the parade due to COVID-19 concerns. Not much has been revealed on what the celebration will look like, though some have been hinting at “in-car” festivities.