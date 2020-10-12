Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In A Pink Bikini: ‘Dreaming Of Something More Tropical’

Voluptuous model Ashley Alexiss shared a stunning throwback photo via her Instagram page on Sunday. She generated a lot of heat with this one as she did some wishful thinking about an exotic locale.

The pink bikini that Ashley wore in this photo may have looked familiar to her most dedicated Instagram followers. It appeared that this was a shot taken at the same time as an upload that she shared about a month ago.

That photo was from Ashley’s anniversary trip to the Maldives. She wore a two-piece ensemble from her ALEXISS Swimwear line and she looked fabulous. In this new post, she seemed to be wearing the same two-piece and posed near the same spot. However, she shifted the backdrop and angle to give her 2.1 million followers a new opportunity to appreciate her phenomenal physique.

Ashley stood in the water that seemed to be right outside the door of her high-end resort villa. A straw rooftop overhead kept her shaded and a portion of the open doorway could be seen in a corner of the snapshot.

In this snap, Ashley was photographed from the side as she faced out toward the body of water. She rested one hand on the edge of the floating tray in front of her, and she raised her other arm up to grasp her sunglasses with her fingers.

The 29-year-old buxom beauty stood at an angle that showcased her curvy backside. The tie strings of her bikini bottoms sat high on her hips and her peachy posterior garnered plenty of attention. The water level covered her legs and part of her booty, but just enough of her curvaceous figure was revealed to tantalize her fans.

Ashley’s long, blond hair cascaded down her back and a bit of her bare torso could be seen. The swell of her busty assets was visible in this position as well and the model’s fans had plenty to say about this sultry shot.

More than 13,000 likes and nearly 100 comments came in from Ashley’s followers in less than 24 hours. There were plenty of fire and heart emoji incorporated as everybody showed their appreciation for this upload, and it was clear that people loved this snapshot.

“Long hair Beautiful face Curvy body You are my angel,” a follower raved.

“So Hot mami,” a fan declared.

“Absolutely gorgeous babe,” another praised.

“Obsessed with ur body love it,” someone else noted.

Ashley showcases her own swimwear designs often, and she proves time and again that she really is her brand’s very best model.