Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Shows Off Her Booty & Baby Bump In A Skirt For Latest Update

Brittany Matthews – who recently got engaged to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes – looked stunning in a seven photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she sported a cropped shirt and a skirt that showcased her toned backside along with her baby bump.

The fitness model had announced her pregnancy on social media last month, but this was the first clear view of her growing tummy. She was photographed in a suite along with a group of friends. Football was on the television in the background, and there were trays of food and snacks set up.

The 24-year -old had her golden-blond hair tied up in the back, and she let loose strands of bangs hang down her beautiful face. Matthews rocked a cropped white T-shirt that had “Mahomes” written on it in several spots, and a tight-fitting black skirt. She wore all-white sneakers and accessorized with multiple bracelets.

In the first snap, Matthews was turned to the side as she put her right leg forward and stood on her toes. She put her left hand on her hip, and cupped her growing stomach with her right hand. This pose helped embellish her curvy booty and her bump. There was a giant smile across her face as she turned to look into the camera.

Matthews was joined by a friend for the second slide. Both ladies extended their hands towards the lens to show off their engagement rings. The next few photos saw Matthews embrace and pose with several friends. In the second last slide, the social media influencer stood next to her fiancé’s brother. He had on a tie-dyed tee and white shorts. The last photo was a group pic of Matthews and four of her friends.

For the caption, the model mentioned she was “bumpin'” while hanging out with her close circle, and added a heart emoji before uploading the images on Monday. Many of her 700,000 Instagram followers flocked to the upload, and more than 56,000 made their way to the like button in just over two hours after it went live. Matthews had over 300 comments in that time. Fans filled the comments section with compliments and mentioned how excited they were for the expecting mother.

“You are going to look so cute with a baby belly. I just love y’all’s story,” a follower wrote.

“It’s the bump for meeeee,” model Kayla Nicole replied.

“So many of us are over the moon excited for your new adventure!” one fan commented.

“Yesssssss bumpppp,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Matthews flaunted her fit figure in leggings while going for a jog.