Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Celeste Bright stunned her 670,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing shot in which she flaunted her incredible figure. The picture was taken outdoors, and Celeste posed in an area that was surrounded by lush greenery and soft pink flowers.

She showcased her curves in a skimpy bikini top that left little to the imagination. The cups consisted of narrow triangular patches of fabric that covered the bare minimum, leaving some cleavage on display, as well as plenty of sideboob and underboob. Thin pink straps stretched across her chest and around her neck, securing the garment on her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the skimpy bikini top with equally revealing bottoms. They dipped low in the front, putting plenty of her toned stomach on display, and the sides stretched high over her hips. The strings were secured in bows near her hips, and the high-cut style accentuated her slim waist and elongated her legs.

Celeste had her hands by her sides as she posed for the shot, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a chain choker necklace to finish off the look. Her long locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves.

Celeste stared directly at the camera in the steamy snap, her face fixed in a serious expression as she showcased her slender figure. She paired the smoking-hot image with a caption in which she reminisced about missing the warmer summer season, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 5,600 likes within 35 minutes of going live, including a like from fellow blond bombshell and model Alexa Collins. The share also received 106 comments from Celeste’s eager audience within the same time span, as her fans raced to the comments section to shower Celeste with compliments.

“I need this body and the bikini,” one fan wrote, loving the ensemble as well as Celeste’s enviable figure.

“So beautiful and amazing,” another follower added.

“So hot babe,” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the comment.

“Stunning,” yet another chimed in, sharing several different emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Celeste shared another sizzling snap in which she flaunted her fit body. The bombshell wore a simple yet sexy black top and black-and-white printed thong bottoms as she enjoyed the sunshine outdoors. Several towering palm trees were visible in the frame, and there was a body of water that stretched out to the horizon. Celeste’s physique remained the focal point, however, as she showcased her curves in the ensemble.