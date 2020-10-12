Sarah Harris Rocks A Ruby Red Lingerie Piece While Enjoying A Plate Of Pasta

Sarah also had a glass of wine with her meal.

Busty blond Sarah Harris looked smoking hot for her most recent Instagram snap on Monday, October 12. The model flaunted her ample assets as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Sarah wowed her fans as she rocked a ruby red lingerie piece. The garment boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The outfit also included racy cutouts at the top to expose her colossal cleavage.

The ensemble fit snugly around her tiny waist and was cut high over her curvy hips to expose her muscular thighs. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold dangling earrings and a clip in her hair.

Sarah sat in a black chair in front of a table. She had one hand resting on her lap as the other held a fork. She dug the utensil into a plate of delicious-looking pasta covered in red sauce and cheese.

She had her shoulders back as one of her straps fell down around her bicep. She gave a seductive stare into the camera while a glass of red wine could be seen sitting next to her plate. In the background, a plain gray wall could be seen. Sarah geotagged her location as Auckland, New Zealand.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the racy snap, clicking the like button more than 5,800 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I love the way you look,” one follower gushed.

“So beautiful love you,” declared another.

“Seriously you are always hot to handle, “a third comment read.

“Wow Sarah Yummy. You are as bright as the sun, as beautiful as a rose, the most beautiful, special, sweet, sexy and loving woman in life,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen filling her timeline with shots of herself rocking sexy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently drew the eye of her followers when she posed in a black thong bikini and a furry hat while stepping into the hot tub. To date, that post has pulled in more than 10,000 likes and over 260 comments.