Tammy Hembrow Slays In A Ribbed White Bikini And Teases Upcoming Clothing Collaboration: ‘Get Readyyy’

The model and her sisters will be working with the popular online retailer BooHoo.

Tammy Hembrow gave her 11.6 million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Sunday when she shared a new post in which she teased her and her sisters’ upcoming clothing collaboration with the popular online retailer, BooHoo. The news was accompanied by both a photo and video that captured the model showing some skin in a skimpy swimwear look that perfectly suited her dangerous curves.

The 26-year-old slayed as she worked the camera in a ribbed white bikini that will likely be apart of her collab with the U.K.-based brand. The two-piece included an underwire-style top with that fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets. It had a deep scoop neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, as well as a thick band that accentuated her slender frame.

The matching bottoms were even skimpier, allowing the Aussie hottie’s audience to get almost a complete look at her bronzed derriere and shapely thighs. It had a curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, emphasizing her tiny waist, taut stomach, and chiseled abs.

Tammy posed on a bamboo lounge chair in the first slide of the upload, though moved to a large setee for the video. The bench was set up at the edge of a large pond that was lined with tower trees, making for a gorgeous background to the short clip.

She added a cropped denim jacket with silver hardware as an extra layer to her look, though left it completely open to give her fans a full look at her phenomenal figure. She also teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arms in an alluring manner.

Tammy also rocked a chunky chain necklace and hoop earrings, as well as a pair of sleek Nike tennis shoes to give her ensemble a sporty vibe.

Fans seemed thrilled by the multi-slide post, which has racked up more than 332,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well. Some expressed their excitement for the model’s upcoming clothing collab, while others simply showered the star with compliments for her stunning beauty.

“I love you Tammy you are awesome,” one person wrote.

“I’ve never seen a girl more gorgeous than u,” praised another fan.

“Tammy you hottie. So excited for the collection woo,” a third follower remarked.

“Forever a body goal,” added a fourth admirer.

Tammy’s social media uploads always seem to cause a stir amongst her fans. In another recent share, the model likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her round booty in a pair of daringly short Daisy Dukes. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 297,000 likes and 1,320 comments to date.