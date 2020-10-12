Bethenny Frankel And Boyfriend Paul Bernon Reportedly Split After She Admits To Still Being Married

Bethenny Frankel is back on the market, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. The Skinny Girl mogul and star of Real Housewives of New York has been dating Paul Bernon for the past two years, but the two apparently decided to put an end to their long-running relationship.

“They broke up a couple of weeks [ago], and are saying it’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny,” the insider revealed.

The 49-year-old reality star started dating her former now-boyfriend in October 2018 after her previously love Dennis Shields died in August 2018 of an apparent overdose, though it was never officially determined because an autopsy wasn’t concluded.

Theirs was no superficial relationship. At one point, they reportedly went house hunting together outside of New York, as Us Magazine reported. The two eyed homes in Massachusetts and Connecticut and ultimately ended up living together in Boston.

In August they celebrated National Couples Day together. But recently, they’ve been spending months apart because of the novel coronavirus pandemic

She told fans and her co-stars back in 2019 before she departed the Real Housewives of New York that she fell for him right away but tried to hold herself back.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

“I remember telling Tinsley [Mortimer], ‘I really like him,’ ” she said. “And I felt like an idiot, because I was saying I felt like it could be the one or something. I was really into him and we went out a couple of times. And I just wasn’t really ready … I wanted someone to give me a guaranteed, ‘This is the guy’ because I didn’t want to get hurt.”

The news comes just weeks after she revealed that she and her estranged husband Jason Hoppy are still technically married, despite the fact that they split up eight years ago, as The Inquisitr previously reported. When asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, if she planned to marry Bernon, Frankel said that she wasn’t able to because she was still married.

The host — and many of her fans — reacted to the bombshell with shock.

Frankel and Hoppy have been going through a rough divorce for years, first over financial elements and later of the custody of their 10-year-old-daughter Bryn.

Frankel left the show that made her famous in 2019, but she won’t be disappearing from television screens. She is filming a new show called The Big Shot with Bethenny, which is slated to start airing next year.