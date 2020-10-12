Khloe Terae Shows Off Flexibility As She Strikes Ballet Pose In Cut-Out Swimsuit

Khloe Terae gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to be inspired by on Monday, October 12, in her latest post. The Canadian stunner shared a series of snapshots in which she struck a difficult ballet pose while wearing a skimpy swimsuit that put her toned figure front and center.

The photos captured Terae outdoors as the sun set on the horizon, casting long shadows on the ground. As indicated by the geotag, she was at The Castle House Estate, a luxury hotel in Joshua Tree, California.

In the first picture, Terae stood high on the ball of her foot as she lifted the other leg back, bending her foot toward her head. Her arms were stretched up above her head as she puffed out her chest. The second shot was similar, but her back leg was stretched back this time. For the third, Terae grabbed her foot and leaned forward.

Terae wore a black one-piece bathing suit featuring a large cut-out that bared her upper stomach. It included a knotted front and high-cut legs that showed off her curvy hips while helping to accentuate her toned quads. She accessorized her look with a couple of bracelets and rings for some added bling.

Terae captioned the shots with an inspiring message. She pointed out that she learned young that she didn’t need wings to fly. She went on to discuss her time at The Castle House, describing the reenergizing effect of being close to nature.

The photos have attracted about 4,000 likes and more than 95 comments within a couple of hours. Her fans used the opportunity to comment on her skills and to rave about her beauty.

“Wow. You look amazing. I love the shots. You look like an angel,” one of her fans raved.

“What A Bod! [red heart] [clapping hands] [red heart] So Much Respect For You, Beautiful,” replied another user.

“That’s so cool & what a beauty creating that silhouette,” a third one chimed in.

“Nice photo of the sunset with you doing an amazing pose. Nice positive energy,” added a fourth fan.

Terae often shares swimsuit photos to her Instagram feed. Over the weekend, she uploaded a selfie that showed her in front of a full-length mirror while wearing a striking snakeskin-print two-piece in blue, black and beige, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It included a triangle top with spaghetti straps that went around her neck and back. Her matching bottoms tied into bows and sat high above her hips. According to the tag, her suit was from Venao Swimwear.