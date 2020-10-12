Kristin Cavallari Says She Ended Her Reality Show Because She Didn’t Want To ‘Expose’ Her Divorce On TV

The mom of three ended 'Very Cavallari' for the sake of her three kids.

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about the real reason she ended her E! reality show. Six months after she announced her divorce from Jay Cutler, the 33-year-old former Very Cavallari star told daytime host Kelly Clarkson she wanted to keep her life camera-free for the sake of her children in the future.

Once divorce proceedings were underway, Cavallari told Clarkson it was a “hard” decision but definitely ” the right decision” to end her popular show after three seasons, per Us Weekly.

“Once I made the decision, I had such a sense of relief. I was getting a lot of anxiety about it. My life has changed very much. I have three little kids and even though I am from the reality TV world, I’ve always, sort of, kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the cameras at an arm’s length. I wasn’t going to expose my divorce and have my kids see that one day. So, I decided to walk away from it.”

Cavallari and Cutler share three children, sons Camden, 8 and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

It was just a few weeks after announcing her split from Cutler that Cavallari axed her E! series. In an Instagram post in May, seen here, fans were stunned when she revealed that she decided to end Very Cavallari as she looked forward to starting a “new chapter.” She added that she “loved” her time filming the series but that it was time to go.

Had she decided to keep her show going, it would have been hard for Cavallari to keep her marital drama out of it. While the series was primarily about the start-up of her jewelry business, Uncommon James, Cavallari’s personal life – including her marriage to Cutler – was also center stage.

In a memorable episode, a fight between the then-married couple took place during a dinner with friends. In one scene, the former NFL star said his wife was not a “breadwinner” and accused her of spending too much money. Cavallari was embarrassed by her husband’s comments, but their roles were later reversed once he retired from the NFL and stayed home with the kids while she started focusing on her business.

Cavallari is a reality TV veteran, starting with her stint on MTV’s Laguna Beach when she was in high school. She graduated to taking over Lauren Conrad’s role on The Hills in its final two seasons before scoring her own deal with E!