Anna Nystrom Showcases Voluptuous Chest In Chic Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Swedish beauty Anna Nystrom has an incredible figure and a knack for style. On Monday, she showcased both in a snap that saw her wearing a flirty mini dress with a pair of thigh-high boots.

Anna’s dress was made from a black-and-white floral print fabric. It had a plunging neckline that accentuated her voluptuous cleavage. A black trim along the edge also drew the eye to her chest. One side of the bodice wrapped the other, and appeared to be tied off with a thin strap. The number also had semi-sheer long sleeves. Her boots looked to have a velvet-like texture with sky-high heels.

The popular influencer wore her long, blond locks parted off center and down in soft waves. She wore a section of it over one shoulder.

Anna’s accessories included a necklace which had a pendant that hung above her cleavage and a few rings.

The picture was taken in the corner of a room that featured a tiled floor. An oval gold sconce with a white candle in it hung on the wall behind her, and part of a palm plant was also visible. She sat on a marble bench with children carved into the back of the seat. The top of the bench was adorned with floral accents and winged lions were on both arms.

The camera captured Anna from a slight side angle as she sat on the bench. She leaned back on one hand with her legs crossed with her other hand resting on her lap. She looked at something out of view with a dreamy expression on her face. The pose showed off her ample chest and toned legs. The hem of the dress hung off the edge of the seat showing off the back of her toned thighs.

Anna kept her caption simple choosing only to leave a dove emoji.

The post was a favorite among her 8.7 million followers, with more than 29,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Many of her fans also took to the comments section to admire her chic and sexy look.

“You are really beautiful, you look amazing, my princess,” one admirer commented.

“the most beautiful woman in the world,” a second fan echoed.

“U r just amazing,” a third follower chimed in.

“You look wonderful,” added a fourth follower.

Anna showed considerable more skin last month in an update that saw her flaunting her curves in a marbled one-piece swimsuit that featured a strappy back and a cheeky bottom.