Nikita Dragun Dazzles In Short Cut-Out Fluffy Pink Dress With Jeweled Detailing

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with some new content of herself. The influencer is known for her outfit posts and made sure her most recent ensemble got the attention it deserved.

Dragun stunned in a fluffy cut-out Barbie pink dress that featured thin jeweled straps that went around her neck. The garment helped display her decolletage as well as her midriff. The item of clothing also fell above her upper thigh and showed off her hips. The revealing number helped showcase a number of the tattoos Dragun has inked on her body. According to Steal Her Style, she is a fan of body art and currently has five tattoos.

Dragun completed her look with heels while styling her long wavy pink hair down. She accessorized herself with a tiny handbag that matched the color of her attire and opted for small stud earrings.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to an image and a video clip within one upload.

In the first shot, Dragun was snapped on her knees on top of a sofa. She rested her feet on the arms of the chair while being photographed side-on. Dragun gazed directly at the camera lens and let her locks drape over her shoulder.

In the next slide, she attached a short video clip that showcased Dragun’s attire from a 360-degree view. The online sensation bent down and got back up again while giving the camera a lot of eye contact. Dragun was seen whipping her hair to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping hit “WAP,” which played over the top.

She geotagged her upload with Las Vegas, Nevada, letting fans know where she was captured.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 11,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“Flawless as always,” one user wrote.

“I LOVE THAT DRESS,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“A beautiful queen,” remarked a third fan.

“You never fail. You always look the bomb sis,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a string green bikini top that featured characters from the Care Bears franchise on her cups. Dragun paired the outfit with matching bottoms and a fur jacket. She sported her long wavy locks down and painted her acrylic nails with a coat of polish. The Escape the Night actress accessorized with a fluffy hat that matched her coat and large hoop earrings.