Vanessa Bryant, Pau Gasol & More Remember Kobe Following Lakers 2020 Championship Win

Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Lakers champion Kobe Bryant, congratulated the team on their championship win in game six of the 2020 NBA championship. In her post, she quoted her late husband and mourned the loss of him and their daughter, Gianna Bryant.

After the Lakers beat the Miami Heat on Sunday October 12 with a score of 106-93, Vanessa posted a photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka to celebrate.

“Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers Kobe was right RP ‘stay the course- block out the noise’ – @kobebryant. Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”

Following the win, teammates of the late all star dedicated the win to Kobe and his family. Lakers power forward and center, Pau Gasol sent his love via Twitter.

“This one is for you brother, for Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri.”

During a post-game interview, forward Anthony Davis touched on the challenges the team faced this year and expressed his gratitude for being able to carry out their hope to win this one in honor of Kobe’s passing.

Davis also mentioned it would have been the team’s preference to have been able to play the final game wearing the Black Mamba’s retired numbers, eight and 24, but was still happy with their victory.

“Ever since the tragedy, you know, all we wanted to do was do it for him, and we didn’t let him down.”

His team quieted their celebrations for a moment in order for Davis to pay his respects on behalf of everyone.

“I know he’s looking down on us, proud of us, I know Vanessa’s proud of us, the organization’s proud of us. It’s a tough moment, man.”

Laker Lebron James, holding their newly acquired trophies, pulled Davis back into the celebration with words of encouragement.

Point Guard Quinn Cook tweeted about the win as well, dedicating the win to his teammate and Cook’s own late father.

“Mannnnn I can’t stop thinking about Kobe and my Pops. We did it!! World Champs!! LAKESHOW we backkkkkk!!! RiP DAD!”

Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Sunday would have been Kobe’s sixth NBA championship, he had spent his entire basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers starting in 1996 until his untimely death.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kobe and his daughter Gianna passed away on January 26, 2020 after a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the Kobe, 41, and his daughter, 13, along with seven other passengers. Kobe is survived by wife and mother Vanessa, and daughters Natalia Diamante, Capri, and Bianka.