Olivia Munn, 40, Shows Off Lean Legs & Tiny Waist In Distressed Skinny Jeans While Horseback Riding: ‘Ranchy’

Olivia channeled her inner cowgirl.

Olivia Munn channeled her inner cowgirl while going horseback riding over the weekend. The actress looked effortlessly chic in a stylish fall ensemble for the outing, which she posted a picture from to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon.

The Oklahoma-native was mounted on top of a brown-and-white horse in the shot. The pair had ventured to an outdoor arena that was surrounded by a white fence, as well as a slew of bright green trees. It appeared to be the perfect day for a ride, as the cloudless sky was illuminated by the golden sun that spilled down over Olivia and her new, four-legged friend.

The 40-year-old looked flawless as she rocked a western-inspired ensemble that perfectly suited her phenomenal figure. She sported a blue-and-purple flannel button-up that was knotted tightly in the middle of her midsection, teasing a glimpse at her flat tummy underneath. Its baggy sleeves were cuffed up to her elbows, offering a look at her toned arms as she grasped the reins to control her horse. Olivia also opted to leave most of the buttons unclasped, creating a deep neckline that teased a glimpse of her bronzed decolletage.

Olivia tamed the trendy top with a pair of light wash jeans that fit her lower half like a glove. The bottoms had a highrise waistband that accentuated her tiny waist and appeared to have a skinny cut, as they clung tightly to her curvy hips and lean legs. They also featured distressed detailing over her knees to give the outfit a slightly edgy vibe.

The Love Wedding Repeat star completed her look with brown riding boots, and covered up most of her face with a gray mask. She also sported a stack of chunky gold necklaces to give her look a hint of bling, and tucked a pair of sunglasses into the hem of her shirt.

Fans went wild for the “ranchy” snap, awarding it more than 37,000 likes and dozens of comments after just 12 hours of going live.

“You are a beautiful cowgirl miss,” one person wrote.

“Sista lookin effortless,” quipped another fan.

“I love you, you’re perfect,” a third follower gushed.

“I have such a crush on you,” admitted a fourth admirer.

Olivia’s fashion sense always seems to catch the eyes of her 2.7 million Instagram followers. Over the summer, she impressed them a number of times with her swimwear looks, one of which included a pink two-piece and colorful sarong.